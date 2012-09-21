Report: Troika considering second debt restructuring for Greece

The troika of international lenders is considering a second debt restructuring for Greece, according to Financial Times Deutschland.

"There is such a discussion," a senior official told the paper.

The discussion reportedly revolves around writing off Greece's first bailout of €110bn dating back to 2010, when eurozone states, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund cobbled together a bailout via bilateral loans.

But neither the IMF or the ECB is willin...