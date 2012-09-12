Catalan region renews call for independence

One and a half million people gathered in Barcelona on Tuesday (11 September) demanding independence from Spain. It was the biggest self-rule rally ever in Catalonia.
Under the slogan "Catalonia, a new state in Europe," people from across the region, from all social classes and of all ages met in central Barcelona swaying Catalan flags and a few EU flags on the Catalan national day - La Diada.
The current economic climate, with deep cuts in public spending and soaring unemployment...
