Athens in EU-IMF dispute over privatisation

Representatives of the EU-IMF 'troika' and Greek finance minister George Papaconstantinou have tried to draw a line under a public scuffle between Athens and European lenders over a demand that the government immediately sell off €50 billion in state assets to prevent insolvency.

On Sunday (13 February), the minister said that the government remained committed to its privatisation schedule as the move was "in the public interest".

The statement of reassurance came after a stateme...