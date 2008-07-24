Ad
euobserver
Bisphenol A, a chemical commonly found in baby bottles, is safe in small amounts, European food safety experts have found (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU clears baby bottle chemical despite Canada ban

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

A chemical commonly found in baby bottles and teethers that has been taken off the shelves in Canada is safe for European infants, the EU's food safety monitors have found.

The levels of bisphenol A, or BPA, found in such items is safe for infants in small amounts, according to a European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)scientific opinion issued on Wednesday (23 July), which stated that the substance "provides a sufficient margin of safety for the protection of the consumer, including fetus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Bisphenol A, a chemical commonly found in baby bottles, is safe in small amounts, European food safety experts have found (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections