EU aims for free trade pact before Obama goes

Greenpeace understands the media.

On Monday morning (22 February) activists blocked the entrance of the building where European and US negotiators were due to meet for talks on a free trade agreement. A deal to which Greenpeace is heavily opposed.

The NGO sent out photos via social media and a press release to match at 8:34am - more than two hours before the official “photo opportunity” organised by the European Commission.

This means that any media that needs images to acc...