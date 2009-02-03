Cheap loans if car-makers 'Buy French'

A commission spokesperson said Tuesday (3 February) that the French minister for industry, Luc Chatel, is to hold talks with competition commissioner Neelie Kroes on Wednesday to discuss new support measures for the car industry that are likely to prove controversial.
The French government is preparing to provide low interest loans to French automobile manufacturers on condition that they buy specific volumes of automobile parts from local suppliers, according to an article in the Fina...
