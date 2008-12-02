Ad
Mr McCreevy had previously said there is no need for the EU to further regulate hedge funds. (Photo: European Commission)

EU to consult on hedge funds regulation

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy on Monday (1 December) said he would start a wide-ranging public consultation on what sort of regulation and supervision are needed for hedge funds.

"I will already come this week to the College [of EU commissioners] with a consultation paper on hedge funds. The Commission will then decide on the appropriate proposals," Mr McCreevy told MEPs from the European Parliament's economy committee.

The consultation will look into several is...

