Social package weak in face of economic crisis, MEPs worry

While recent economic statistics suggest the European Union is at risk of recession likely to affect jobs, members of the European Parliament were divided in their reaction to the Brussels' social policy package aiming to improve the work conditions of employees.
The EU executive presented to the parliament its list of 18 legislative work and employee-protection measures on Tuesday (2 September) following a first informal debate about the dossier by social policy ministers in Chantilly,...
