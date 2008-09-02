Ad
euobserver
MEPs in political clash over the EU's social policy package (Photo: European Parliament)

Social package weak in face of economic crisis, MEPs worry

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

While recent economic statistics suggest the European Union is at risk of recession likely to affect jobs, members of the European Parliament were divided in their reaction to the Brussels' social policy package aiming to improve the work conditions of employees.

The EU executive presented to the parliament its list of 18 legislative work and employee-protection measures on Tuesday (2 September) following a first informal debate about the dossier by social policy ministers in Chantilly,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
MEPs in political clash over the EU's social policy package (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections