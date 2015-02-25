Ad
The carbon market is suffering from a glut of allowances (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs call for emissions trading reform to start in 2019

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The environment committee of the European Parliament on Tuesday (24 February) voted to introduce a market mechanism for the EU's struggling emissions trading system at the end of 2018.

The date was the subject of much wrangling among MEPs and national governments with European Commission having originally proposed 2021.

A majority voted to adopt a deal that was struck by the two largest political groups saying that “market stability reserve is established in 2018 and shall operate...

