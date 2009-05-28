Ad
In 2007, made-in-Europe programmes represented 74 percent of EU citizens’ viewing time (Photo: EUobserver)

Reality shows biggest EU TV export

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Reality shows are the most successfully exported European television programmes, notably to the United States, a new study showed on Thursday (28 May).

The independent study carried out on behalf of the European Commission found that the traditional "significant deficit in the balance of trade for programming between Europe and the rest of the world" is still present.

"Almost all European broadcasters have acquired popular US programming, both TV series and Hollywood movies," it ...

euobserver

