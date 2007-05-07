Ad
EU predicts brighter economic future

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has raised its growth and jobs expectations for EU economies in the coming two years, with member states performing well in keeping a lid on public debt in line with the union's rules.

According to the spring economic outlook presented by EU commissioner for economic and monetary affairs Joaquin Almunia on Monday (7 May), the 27-member bloc should grow by 2.9 percent in 2007 - instead of the 2.7 percent predicted earlier.

Similarly, the 13-nation euro zone ...

