EU to hold second summit next week

European leaders are to have a second summit on the eurozone crisis, most likely on Wednesday (26 October), amid Franco-German discord on a series of key issues to do with solving the single currency's problems.

A joint statement by Paris and Berlin, released late Thursday evening, said that all the elements of the planned "global and ambitious response" to the eurozone crisis would be examined in a "profound manner" on Sunday.

Decisions, however, will only be taken "during the s...