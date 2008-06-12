Berlusconi gets EU yellow card on Alitalia

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Italy's loan to the country's national airline Alitalia, which could result in repayment of financial aid despite pre-election pledges by premier Silvio Berlusconi to save the airline.

"At this stage, the commission believes that the [€300 million] loan - which the Italian company has the option of incorporating into its equity capital - could constitute aid that is incompatible with the common market," the EU executive said in ...