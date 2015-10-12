Ad
euobserver
Monday's double-act followed a disagreement on timing last week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Commission in show of unity on Spanish budget

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (12 October) published its opinion on Spain’s draft budget plan (DBP) for 2016, while trying to alleviate suspicion of politicking ahead of Spanish elections in December.

Both the Commission's vice-president for the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, and its finance commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, came to the press room to announce that Spain is at risk of not respecting EU rules with its 2015 and 2016 spendin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU Commission faces infighting on Spanish budget
Monday's double-act followed a disagreement on timing last week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections