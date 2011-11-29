OECD calls for urgent EU action, warns of credit crunch

A bleak assessment from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday (28 November) warned that the eurozone crisis threatens the globe with a serious recession if left unresolved.
"The euro area crisis remains the key risk to the world economy," the Paris-based economic think-tank said in its biennial report, adding that the eurozone debt train crash could result in global liquidity seizing up.
"If not addressed, recent contagion to countries thought...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here