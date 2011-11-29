Ad
euobserver
The Paris-based think-tank has issued a dire warning (Photo: oecd.org)

OECD calls for urgent EU action, warns of credit crunch

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A bleak assessment from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday (28 November) warned that the eurozone crisis threatens the globe with a serious recession if left unresolved.

"The euro area crisis remains the key risk to the world economy," the Paris-based economic think-tank said in its biennial report, adding that the eurozone debt train crash could result in global liquidity seizing up.

"If not addressed, recent contagion to countries thought...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Autumn forecast: EU economy in ‘dangerous territory’
Ratings agency raises alarm on core EU economy
Rehn to get increased economic powers
The Paris-based think-tank has issued a dire warning (Photo: oecd.org)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections