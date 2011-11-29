OECD calls for urgent EU action, warns of credit crunch

A bleak assessment from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday (28 November) warned that the eurozone crisis threatens the globe with a serious recession if left unresolved.

"The euro area crisis remains the key risk to the world economy," the Paris-based economic think-tank said in its biennial report, adding that the eurozone debt train crash could result in global liquidity seizing up.

"If not addressed, recent contagion to countries thought...