Finance ministers give green light to EU oversight of national budgets

European finance ministers on Tuesday (7 September) gave the green light to a system of mutual supervision and oversight of each others' budgets.
But in a significant victory for the UK, London managed to wrangle an exception, allowing it to submit its spending plans to the House of Commons before it hands them over to Brussels and other member states for consideration.
The ministers endorsed a new system of a ‘European Semester', pushing EU nations closer towards fiscal harmonisa...
