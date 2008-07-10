Ad
MEPs hav adopted a softer line on liberalisation of the union's gas sector (Photo: EON)

Parliament rejects full gas company unbundling

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Parliament has rejected the forced separation of companies' production and supply wings, known as full ownership unbundling.

In a vote on Wednesday (9 July), MEPs adopted a softer line on liberalisation of the union's gas sector. Some 579 parliamentarians voted in favour, while 80 were against and 52 abstained.

"It is good that we are moving toward a third way,"' German conservative Herbert Reul was cited as saying by Bloomberg.

He referred to an option that ...

