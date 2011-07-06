Ad
euobserver
Barroso would like to see more European credit rating agencies (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Barroso to ratings agencies: 'We know better'

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Portugal-born EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Wednesday (6 July) accused American credit rating agency Moody's of being "biased" and "speculative" for downgrading its assessment of Portugal's debt payment capacity.

"Rating agencies are market players and as such they are not immune from market cycles, mistakes and exaggerations that come with them," Barroso said during a press conference in Strasbourg.

Citing "formidable challenges" and a possible second bailout with pr...

Green Economy
