Merkel (r) has given her blessing to the fresh austerity measures of the Portuguese prime minister (l) (Photo: consilum.europa.eu)

Merkel salutes Portugal's 'remarkable' cuts to health, welfare

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has saluted Portugal's announcement of fresh cuts to public spending hitting health-care, state pensions and welfare benefits that aim to ensure that Lisbon reaches its public deficit targets.

"Portugal took a very important step already, as they have presented it today. It's a very good start for discussions," she told reporters in Brussels in a pause between an EU summit focussed on the situation in Libya and the wider north African region and a separat...

