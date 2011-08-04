ECB returns to markets to help Italy and Spain

The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to go back to markets to buy bonds from troubled eurozone countries after a five-month pause in a bid to stem the crisis from spilling to Italy and Spain.

"I wouldn't be surprised that before the end of this conference you would see something on the market," ECB chief Jean Claude Trichet said during a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday (4 August) afternoon after the monthly meeting of the bank's governing board.

"If we intervene, ...