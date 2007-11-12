Ad
euobserver
Brussels needs to find €2.4 billion to get Galileo up and running (Photo: European Space Agency)

EU rescue bid for Galileo faces difficulties

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The 27-nation EU is entering the final phase of talks on how to finance the bloc's troubled satellite navigation system, Galileo, but member states remain split, while the European Parliament has flexed its muscles on the issue.

On Tuesday (13 November), EU finance ministers are expected to discuss a European Commission proposal to use the 2007 and 2008 budgetary margins for agriculture and administration - running to around €2.5 billion - to get the project on its feet.

But a d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Brussels needs to find €2.4 billion to get Galileo up and running (Photo: European Space Agency)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections