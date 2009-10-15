EU initials Korean trade deal as US looks on

After two years of negotiations, the European Commission initialled a landmark free-trade agreement with South Korea on Thursday (15 October), a deal that promises to create up to €19 billion in new trade opportunities for EU exporters.

At a news conference after the document's signing, the EU's trade commissioner Catherine Ashton described the agreement as "a very, very good deal for European industry."

The event will not have gone unnoticed in the US, where a similar bilateral...