EU leaders are set to discuss the exact details when they meet for an informal summit at the Bibliotheque Solvay in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: andres rueda)

Germany preparing to bail out Greece

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Clear signs emerged on Tuesday (9 February) that Germany and other eurozone members are considering a bailout plan for Greece.

Reports suggest financial support is likely to come in the form of guarantees or bilateral loans, with EU leaders set to discuss the exact details when they meet for an informal summit on economic issues in Brussels on Thursday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble told officials in Berlin on Monday that he had concluded there "was no alternative" to...

