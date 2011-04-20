Ad
Italian citizens voted in 1987 to scrap the country's four existing nuclear power plants (Photo: Bigod)

Italy shelves nuclear power plans

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Italian government appears to have shelved plans for a return to nuclear energy, a further sign of the European fall-out following the Japanese Fukushima accident.

At the same time, Europe's oil sector is bracing itself for tighter EU legislation as the world marks the first-year anniversary of the Gulf of Mexico spill.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made a return to nuclear power a key campaign proposal during 2008 elections, but on Tuesday (19 April) legislators ...

