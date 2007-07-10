Sarkozy ruffles eurozone feathers

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to press ahead with the "fiscal shock" plans for his country despite strong reservations from several other eurozone countries.
In an unusual move, the energetic new leader invited himself to a meeting of euro finance ministers last night (9 July) to personally sell his plans for the French economy, amid mounting criticism over the past weeks.
The heated meeting, which saw Germany among the countries opposed to his tax-cutting measures, resulted...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here