Ad
euobserver
President Barroso (r) says UK officials are warming up to the euro (Photo: European Community)

Britain closer to euro, Barroso says

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

The global credit crunch has sparked a debate about joining the euro among "people who matter in Britain," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said.

Speaking on a French RTL radio and LCI television show on Sunday (30 November), Mr Barroso argued that the entry to the eurozone of some EU member states who had previously strongly opposed the move is "now closer than ever before."

"I'm not going to break the confidentiality of certain conversations, but some Briti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
President Barroso (r) says UK officials are warming up to the euro (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections