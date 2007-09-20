Ad
Galileo's satellites will beam radio signals to receivers on the ground, helping users pinpoint their locations (Photo: European Space Agency)

Farm funds to plug bill for EU satellite system

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has opted to put aside unspent funds from EU coffers to plug the bill for the troubled satellite navigation system, Galileo.

Under plans unveiled on Wednesday (19 September), Brussels aims to gather the extra €2.7 billion needed to finance the system by using the budgetary margins for agriculture and administration.

Galileo "is very important for the strategic autonomy of Europe. We cannot let this opportunity slip to be able to manage this know-how in adv...

