Climate goals don't mean protectionism - EU, US trade chiefs

Trade chiefs from both the EU and the US on Monday (21 January) said that the fight against climate change should not be used as an excuse for putting up protectionist trade barriers.

"I don't believe trade restrictions are the way forward to combat climate change," EU trade commissioner Mr Mandelson said at a joint press conference in Brussels with his US counterpart Susan Schwab.

"They're not cost efficient, they carry a risk of retaliation, they would result in increasing cost ...