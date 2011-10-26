Ad
European banks have received an estimated €4.6 trillion in support from public coffers since the start of the crisis (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Banks, Europe haggle over scale of bond haircut

by Leigh Phillips,

The world’s banks have delivered what they are describing as a “significant” new offer on the scale of a haircut on their holdings of Greek sovereign debt, but no details have appeared since their earlier stance described by one EU diplomat as “playing hardball”.

The director of the Institute for International Finance (IIF), the trade association of the global financial sector - which is negotiating with EU officials over the scale of the writedown, said in a statement on Wednesday (26 ...

