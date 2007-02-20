Ministers reject EU targets for slashing national red tape

EU industry ministers have dealt a blow to the European Commission's "better regulation" agenda by refusing binding targets to cut national bureaucracy which accounts for half of the bloc's administrative costs.

Industry ministers on Monday (19 February) gave the green light to the commission's aim to curb the EU regulative burden by 25 percent by 2012 but failed to take up their own share of the burden.

The commission believes red tape reduction would boost the EU economy with th...