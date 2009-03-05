Turkey wants clear European position on Nabucco

Turkey on Wednesday (4 March) said its support for EU-backed Nabucco pipeline was unconditional, despite earlier statements linking the project's progress with its EU membership talks, and said it was divisions within the 27 EU states that are slowing the project's progress.

Turkey has clearly been backing Nabucco from the very beginning, Hilmi Guler, Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, said at a conference organised by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think-tank...