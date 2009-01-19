Turkey may rethink Nabucco if EU talks stall

Turkey may reconsider its support for the EU-backed Nabucco pipeline - intended to transport gas from the Caspian Sea basin to Europe, bypassing Russia and Ukraine - if there is no progress on the energy chapter of its EU accession talks, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (19 January).

"If we are faced with a situation where the energy chapter is blocked, we would of course review our position [on Nabucco]," he said at a conference organised by the Brussels-base...