Turkish PM to visit Brussels to resuscitate membership bid

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Brussels this weekend aiming to resuscitate the country's bid for membership of the European Union.

In the European capital for three days starting on Sunday (18 January), Mr Erdogan is to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and foreign policy chief Javier Solana to discuss Turkey's accession to the bloc, along with regional issues.

While Ankara and Brussels started accession talks in 2005, little movemen...