Gas war costing EU 'hundreds of millions a day'

The cost of the Russia-Ukraine gas war to the EU economy is spiralling into the billions, experts warn, with the European Commission encouraging EU companies to take legal action.
"European gas companies are not selling gas to the tune of about €150 million a day. Electricity producers are also losing hundreds of millions a day," International Energy Agency (IEA) analyst Ian Cronshaw told EUobserver on Wednesday (14 January).
"In Bulgaria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic industry...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
