Germany promises Portugal 'programme adjustment' after Greece

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble on Thursday was caught on tape promising Portugal an adjustment to its programme after a deal with Greece is sealed, the first time an EU minister has publicly spoken of such plans.

The footage was caught by Portugal's TVi24 cameraman during the 'roundtable' shots at the beginning of a eurozone ministers' meeting on Thursday (9 February).

Schauble, unaware of the rolling camera, is seen telling his Portuguese counterpart Vitor Gaspar that...