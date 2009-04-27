Czech EU presidency splits with commission over Israel

Caretaker Czech prime minister and European Union president-in-office, Mirek Topolanek, has sharply criticised the European Commission for insisting Israel advance peace negotiations before upgrading EU-Israel relations.

Mr Topolanek made the comments in an interview with Israeli centre-left daily Ha'aretz, published on Sunday (26 April), at the end of his visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The EU suspended technical talks on the upgrade, which is to include...