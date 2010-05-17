EU ministers to debate controversial eurozone reform

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss the parlous state of their beleaguered economies at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (17 May), after the bloc's recently agreed trillion-dollar support package failed to prevent the euro's slide last week.

The currency continued to fall as Asian markets opened for a new week of business on Monday, hitting a fresh 18-month low against the dollar as investors continued to question the long-term health of the 16-country economy.

News that EU f...