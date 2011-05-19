Strauss-Kahn resignation opens race for IMF post

Dominique Strauss-Kahn has resigned from his top post at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in order to "protect the institution" after being charged with sexual assault in the US. French finance minister Christine Lagarde is already being tipped as a potential successor.

"It is with infinite sadness that I feel compelled today to present to the Executive Board my resignation from my post of managing director of the IMF," Strauss-Kahn wrote in a letter published by the IMF late on ...