Germany's criticisms go to the heart of the EU's climate and energy proposals (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

EU climate proposals hurt industry, says Germany

by Leigh Phillips,

The German Economy Ministry has attacked EU proposals to tackle climate change as "pointless" if other major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions are not also committed to significant reductions.

If climate polluters such as China, India and the United States are not also on board, the EU's climate package would end up harming German businesses.

"Any success achieved in Europe would be pointless," says statement from the Economy Ministry issued on Tuesday (15 July).

