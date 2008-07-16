EU climate proposals hurt industry, says Germany

The German Economy Ministry has attacked EU proposals to tackle climate change as "pointless" if other major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions are not also committed to significant reductions.
If climate polluters such as China, India and the United States are not also on board, the EU's climate package would end up harming German businesses.
"Any success achieved in Europe would be pointless," says statement from the Economy Ministry issued on Tuesday (15 July).
The ...
