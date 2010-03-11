EU defends hedge fund plans after US criticism

The European Union has defended its draft hedge fund legislation, following criticism from the US that the rules could discriminate against foreign hedge funds, private equity groups and banks.

At a regular news conference in Brussels on Thursday (11 March), European Commission economy spokesperson Amadeu Altafaj said the bloc was entitled to come up with its own plans, and that the proposals were in accordance with G20 commitments.

"The EU decision to act on hedge funds is in li...