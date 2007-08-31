Ad
Polish shipyard workers are to make their voices heard right in front of the European Commission (Photo: Wikipedia)

Workers from iconic Gdansk shipyard to protest in Brussels

by Lucia Kubosova,

Polish workers from the historic Gdansk shipyards are set to stage a protest on Friday (31 August) in Brussels against EU pressure to restructure the company that they fear will lead to severe job losses among the firm's 3000 employees.

Some 100 Poles are expected to take part in the demonstration before the European Commission in the heart of the EU capital.

The moves comes after the EU executive warned the Polish government that it would take measures against its efforts to sav...

