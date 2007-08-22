Poland set for clash with Brussels over iconic Gdansk shipyard

Poland has refused to cut two-thirds of production capacities in the legendary Gdansk shipyard, putting it on course for a tough confrontation with Brussels.

On Tuesday (21 August), Warsaw submitted to the European Commission a plan for restructuring the Gdansk shipyard, once Europe's leading shipbuilder, that suggests closing one of the yard's three docks.

Brussels had asked two docks to be shut down in return for past state aid.

EU investigations launched in June 2005 rev...