Ad
euobserver
Gdansk – the cradle of the anti-communist Solidarity movement (Photo: European Commission)

Poland set for clash with Brussels over iconic Gdansk shipyard

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

Poland has refused to cut two-thirds of production capacities in the legendary Gdansk shipyard, putting it on course for a tough confrontation with Brussels.

On Tuesday (21 August), Warsaw submitted to the European Commission a plan for restructuring the Gdansk shipyard, once Europe's leading shipbuilder, that suggests closing one of the yard's three docks.

Brussels had asked two docks to be shut down in return for past state aid.

EU investigations launched in June 2005 rev...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Gdansk – the cradle of the anti-communist Solidarity movement (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections