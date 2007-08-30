EU economy strong despite recent financial turmoil, says Brussels

The European economy will continue to grow despite the recent turmoil in the global financial market because of a sound economic basis, says the European Commission ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision next week.
"Despite the problems that have existed…the economic fundamentals in Europe are sound," commission spokesman Johannes Laitenberger told journalists in Brussels on Wednesday (29 August).
"There is no immediate concern in the sense that the growth a...
