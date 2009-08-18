Trade figures swell hope of EU recovery

The eurozone's trade surplus doubled in June, boosting the mildly positive mood over the 16-strong bloc's economic performance. But analysts warn that recent positive signals are still too weak to suggest the beginning of a steady recovery.

According to preliminary figures released by Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, on Monday (17 August), the euro area saw a surplus of €4.6 billion in trade balance with the rest of the world in June, up from a zero difference between exports and i...