EU bank resolution, Schleswig-Holstein, and how to make sense of it

“Only three people ... ever really understood the Schleswig-Holstein business - the Prince Consort, who is dead, a German professor, who has gone mad, and I, who have forgotten all about it."

At least, that is what the then British Prime Minister Lord Palmerston is reported to have said on the fate of two duchies fought over by Denmark and Germany in the mid-19th century.

He could have been talking about the EU's banking union.

The deal between finance ministers brokered lat...