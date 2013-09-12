Tobacco firms under fire for EU lobbying

Lobbying by companies such as Philip Morris risks harming the EU's new anti-tobacco law, senior policy makers have said.

Lithuania's health minister, Vytenis Andriukaitis, in charge of steering the bill through the EU institutions under his country's EU presidency, rang the alarm bell at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday (11 September).

He noted that MEPs recently postponed a vote on the law from this week until October, making it harder for Lithuania to clinch a final a...