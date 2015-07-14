UK to block Greece short-term funding solution

In the wake of the agreement reached Monday (13 July) for a new bailout for Greece, the focus today is on how to provide Greece with short-term funding.

EU finance ministers will discuss the issue on Tuesday at a meeting in Brussels, with the UK saying it would oppose any solution that would include British taxpayers' money.

"This is very complex. We looked at a number of possibilities. There are technical, legal, financial and political issues to consider," Eurogroup president J...