Ad
euobserver
Opposition to building windmills is cited as one of the company's main reasons for abandoning production in the UK (Photo: European Commission)

European wind lobby distances itself from UK turbine factory occupation

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

British workers occupying a wind turbine factory in an attempt to prevent its closure have become a cause célèbre for environmentalists, Green MEPs and trade unionists, but the wind lobby in both London and Brussels has condemned the actions of the workers and taken the side of the company.

On Tuesday, a group of around 25 workers from Britain's only wind turbine plant, owned by Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems, occupied their Isle of Wight factory in a last-ditch effort the prevent the lo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Opposition to building windmills is cited as one of the company's main reasons for abandoning production in the UK (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections