European wind lobby distances itself from UK turbine factory occupation

British workers occupying a wind turbine factory in an attempt to prevent its closure have become a cause célèbre for environmentalists, Green MEPs and trade unionists, but the wind lobby in both London and Brussels has condemned the actions of the workers and taken the side of the company.

On Tuesday, a group of around 25 workers from Britain's only wind turbine plant, owned by Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems, occupied their Isle of Wight factory in a last-ditch effort the prevent the lo...