New EU trade commissioner defends qualifications

Baroness Catherine Ashton presented her negotiation skills and strong pro-European views as the main assets for taking over the EU trade commissioner job, during hearings in the European Parliament's international trade committee on Monday evening (20 October).
"I am someone who regards herself as strongly pro-European. My British and European identities have always pulled me in the same direction, rather than apart," Mrs Ashton said in front of the European Parliament's international t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here