ETS expansion to homes and cars raises bills fears

On Wednesday (14 July), the European Commission revealed its ambitious new climate strategy for 2030 and beyond.

'Fit for 55', as the complex set of proposals is called, aims to reduce EU carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990. It is an important milestone in the EU's effort to become the first continent to reach net-zero by 2050.

"Reeaaally Epic" was how commission vice-president Frans Timmermans described the massive two year-long effort that led to this pack...